Thought Industries Promotes Eleanor Young to Senior Vice President, Demand Generation

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer education, announced this week the promotion of Eleanor Young, MBA, to Senior Vice President of Demand Generation, reflecting the organization's focus on driving adoption of enterprise-scale customer learning platforms. Joining the Thought Industries team just over a year ago, Eleanor's leadership has led her team to achieve above-and-beyond pipeline growth, launch a new field marketing function, and execute highly effective integrated campaigns.

"I'm excited to play a bigger role in the go-to-market strategy for Thought Industries," says Young. "It's such a pivotal, exciting moment for the company, and I couldn't be more thrilled to hit the ground running and capitalize on this opportunity in the market for a technology like ours."

As Senior Vice President, Demand Generation, Eleanor Young will continue to report directly to David Downing, Chief Marketing Officer, Thought Industries. "Eleanor is an incredible member of the Thought Industries leadership team, bringing tremendous passion, drive, and dedication to her work every step of the way. She has shown flawless execution in everything from her strategy development to team management to program optimization," says Downing. "Our organization is growing rapidly, and we need strong leaders like Eleanor to take us to the next level of effectiveness, cross-functional collaboration, and market opportunity. Her strategic vision and wealth of experience in this new role will help us boost our brand awareness and expand our reach."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

