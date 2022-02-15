STONERIDGE, INC. TO BROADCAST ITS FOURTH-QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL ON THE WEB

STONERIDGE, INC. TO BROADCAST ITS FOURTH-QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL ON THE WEB

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will webcast its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings conference call live on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jon DeGaynor, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.

Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The webcast can be accessed on the Webcasts & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.