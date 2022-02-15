Innovative driver and road safety solution will be available for customers of Navistar's Class 6 through Class 8 International Trucks

Nauto Partners with Navistar to Bring Fleet AI-Safety Technology to the Heavy-Duty Truck Segment Innovative driver and road safety solution will be available for customers of Navistar's Class 6 through Class 8 International Trucks

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto® , a leading provider of AI-based vehicle safety technology for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, and Navistar , manufacturer of International® commercial trucks and engines, today announced a flagship distribution agreement to make Nauto's predictive-AI vehicle safety solution available for new fleet vehicle purchases or as an upgrade for existing fleet vehicles throughout International Truck's large network of more than 1,000 dealers.

(PRNewsfoto/Nauto) (PRNewswire)

As a leader in Class 6 through Class 8 vehicles and with more than one million International brand trucks on the road throughout North America, Navistar continues to invest in safety innovation as part of its broad commitment to create safer roads for all by making the best driver safety features available to its fleet customers.

"Navistar has always been a pioneer in industry-leading aftermarket offerings and the AI driven Nauto camera system further builds on that legacy," said Chintan Sopariwala, Group Vice President, Parts, Navistar. "With the addition of Nauto's predictive-AI safety technology to our aftermarket parts portfolio, we are taking a significant step forward towards our commitment to safer roads through safer driving."

Nauto's advanced AI technology tracks and analyzes risk in real-time. When it detects risks, it can provide preventative warnings which may give drivers extra time to respond. Nauto's tech is trained on more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles to make alerts more accurate, helping to eliminate issues around alert fatigue from false alerts.

"Nauto's partnership with Navistar is an important milestone in terms of commercial fleet industry adoption. Our in-vehicle alerts and fleet safety reporting are designed to automatically help drivers be safer without manager involvement and help prevent collisions while respecting driver privacy," said Stefan Heck, CEO, Nauto. "We enable our customers to benefit from an average 50%-80% drop in collisions and loss in just a few months and to exonerate their drivers."

The two companies will explore deeper integration for existing and new fleets, and further collaborate on the reduction of distracted driving events and collisions in the heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) safety and fleet management space.

Nauto will work closely with International Truck dealers to provide this new offering tailored for heavy-duty vehicles. Packages are available now and include Nauto hardware bundled with service durations of 1, 3, or 5 years.

To learn more about how Nauto is making fleets safer and roads safer for all, visit https://www.nauto.com . To find an International Trucks dealer, please visit: https://www.internationaltrucks.com/dealer-locator .

About Nauto

Nauto is a leading provider of innovative advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology that improves the safety of commercial fleets today and the various levels of autonomous vehicles of tomorrow. Nauto's solutions combine predictive-AI technology, data science, and more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles to help predict and prevent collisions before they occur. This unique approach can improve driver performance and help reduce collision loss, providing rapid ROI while mitigating risk factors of greatest impact. Trusted by nearly 800 fleets worldwide, Nauto helps customers reduce up to 80% of collisions with predictive driver alerts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nauto