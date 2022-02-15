Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches the Nation's Largest St. Patrick's Day Fundraising Campaign for Life-Changing Research, Care, and Advocacy Thousands of retail locations nationwide participate in 40th birthday of iconic MDA Shamrocks fundraising campaign throughout February and March.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today launched the nation's largest St. Patrick's Day fundraising campaign, celebrating the 40th birthday of its iconic MDA Shamrocks.

MDA Ambassadors (L to R): Ethan, Maddee, Amy, and Jordan, are among many family members sharing their story to raise awareness of the critical need to fund research and care for people living with neuromuscular diseases. (PRNewswire)

Thousands of retailers nationwide are raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases this February and March. Retailers invite customers to purchase MDA Shamrock pin-ups in-store for $1, $5 or a larger contribution of their choosing or rounding up their purchase at checkout. All MDA Shamrocks purchased by customers are displayed in each location, showing support for more than 300,000 people in the United States living with neuromuscular diseases.

To find a participating retailer, make a donation, or become a participating retailer, visit the MDA Shamrocks program online. All donations support research, multi-disciplinary medical teams at over 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and advocacy to provide equal access for our community. Funds also support educational programming, MDA Summer Camp, and the MDA Resource Center.

"When it first started in the 80's, MDA's Shamrocks pin-up campaign was an innovative approach to raising money by engaging local communities and businesses--it transformed the way non-profits everywhere raise money. This legacy campaign has continued now for four decades, and funds both groundbreaking research and life-changing experiences such as MDA Summer Camp. We are extremely grateful for the generosity of retailers who partner with us year after year, and their loyal customers, who empower our families by proudly purchasing Shamrocks," said Donald S. Wood, PhD, president and CEO of MDA.

Over the past seven years, the work of MDA has in part led to 15 FDA approved treatments to empower our community members to live full productive and independent lives.

CITGO Petroleum Corporation and its marketers, Applebee's, Burger King, Discount Drug Mart, Fareway Stores, Fastrip, Festival Foods, Haffner's, Hardee's, KFC, Price Chopper, Shaw's Supermarket and Star Market, Superior Grocers, Taco John's, and more are participating in this year's MDA Shamrocks campaign.

Indianapolis Colts' Nyheim Hines will raise awareness for the campaign as part of his ongoing role as MDA's 2022 National Spokesperson. With family members who live or have lived with muscular dystrophy, Hines has been a longtime supporter of MDA through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign and other events for MDA.

"I'm honored to continue raising awareness as the 2022 MDA National Spokesperson, especially for the 40th birthday of the iconic Shamrocks campaign! This mission is deeply important for me and I consider all MDA families, my family too. When you are diagnosed with a neuromuscular disease, being part of the MDA community brings you connections, care, and hope for a better future. Together we can bring significant change to make people's lives better. That's why I always say, together we fight!" said Nyheim Hines, running back for the Indianapolis Colts.

Additional MDA Shamrocks 40th Birthday Fundraising:

Throughout the campaign, in celebration of MDA Shamrocks 40th birthday, supporters will have the opportunity to donate $40 and receive a specially designed t-shirt in honor of this milestone. The image on the t-shirt was designed by Dustin Clark, who lives with neuromuscular disease.

"I was honored to accept the assignment to design all the materials promoting such a hugely successful fundraiser like the MDA Shamrocks campaign," said Dustin Clark, freelance MDA graphic designer. As a member of the neuromuscular community, I've personally benefited from the research, care, and advocacy provided by the funds raised through this campaign. It was gratifying to work with so many images of the business owners, employees and customers who have participated in Shamrocks, as well as the disabled individuals and their families who have benefited from it. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to use my design skills to work on a project that has such an impact on my community," he continued.

MDA Let's Play, our online gaming community, is also fundraising in a special St. Patrick's Day-themed game night on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. ET. To sign up and participate, register on our Tiltify page. Visit our Discord, and see full instructions on how to engage in MDA Let's Play. Follow @MDALetsPlay on Twitter for daily updates on our gaming community.

To learn more about the 2022 MDA Shamrocks program, find participating retail locations, please visit mda.org/shamrocks or create an MDA Shamrocks Facebook fundraiser to show your support. MDA will be posting about the campaign on national social media channels @MDAorg using #Shamrocks40 #MDA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information, visit mda.org.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Muscular Dystrophy Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association