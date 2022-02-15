CyberMDX Sweeps Gold at the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX a Forescout Company, a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced that the company won the gold medal in five categories at the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

CyberMDX's Healthcare Security Suite provides endpoint visibility, network threat prevention, and operational analytics to any connected medical, IT, or IoT device, with a focus on the healthcare sector. The solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to and prevent cyber incidents and is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy architecture.

The company, which was recently acquired by Enterprise of Things Security leader Forescout Technologies, was recognized with gold medals in the following categories:

Best Cybersecurity Company - North America

Best Cybersecurity Startup - North America

Best IoT Solution Provider - North America

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company - North America

Best Healthcare Cybersecurity Industry Solution - North America

"The team worked very hard to take our Device-Centric Risk Management (DCRM) architecture from concept to product availability, so it's really delightful to see their work and innovation recognized ," said Azi Cohen, CEO of CyberMDX. "Healthcare is facing an unprecedented set of challenges, and we are committed to ensuring that healthcare organizations have all the tools they require to protect their networks and devices from bad actors."

"We congratulate CyberMDX on being awarded 5 Golds in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders. "With over 900 entries, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive, and all of the winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 500,000+ cybersecurity professionals' vast experience to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy and agentless solution.

