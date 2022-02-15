Corey Ewing Named CEO for WellCare of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky is pleased to announce Corey Ewing as its new Chief Executive Officer for the Kentucky market, effective Feb. 14, 2022.

Ewing has over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer for Centene's Indiana health plan, MHS. Prior to joining Centene in 2020, Ewing spent over 15 years in hospital administration, including serving as the CEO for two regional medical centers with Community Health Systems (CHS, Inc.).

"Corey is a hands-on leader who brings an extensive background in healthcare management and operations that will continue to help us deliver on our commitment to provide high-quality care and services to our members in Kentucky," said Dave Thomas, Executive Vice President, Markets for Centene, WellCare of Kentucky's parent company. "His track record of serving rural care communities will be especially instrumental in furthering our mission to transform the health of our members and local communities all across the state."

"I am humbled and honored to join the WellCare team who, for more than a decade, has worked to provide Kentuckians with access to high-quality care and services across the commonwealth," said Ewing. "I look forward to continuing the important partnerships with local providers, community organizations, and our state partners to help our members live better, healthier lives."

WellCare of Kentucky is the largest Medicaid provider and third largest Medicare provider in the state offering managed care services to 537,500 members, including families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs.

