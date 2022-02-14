InXpress USA Hits $100 Million in System Sales

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InXpress, a tech enabled third-party logistics company, partners with the world's best carriers. The global network is made up of international and domestic specialists, who provide industry-defining shipping solutions to maximize efficiency for small-to-medium size enterprises.

InXpress USA reached $100 million in system sales, a 53% growth YoY, largely due to the urgent need and superior care SMB companies require to navigate supply chain challenges and other marketplace impacts.

"People come to us because of our technology and network connections through strong partnerships with world-class carriers, but they stay with us because each account is handled by equally committed local account managers, who strive to find the best solutions for every customer," said Dustin Hansen, CEO InXpress of Americas. "With countless businesses looking to reduce shipping headaches, we've invested heavily in our technology platform to save our customers time and money."

The value-add technology includes accurate quote comparison based on real-time data, clear visibility features and easy integration capabilities with e-commerce and other platforms.

As the demand for shipping services climbs, InXpress projects to add additional skilled and qualified account executives and franchise partners to reach more small-to-medium size businesses.

"The business model is based on global efficiency for our customers, and our expansion to create a further impact for entrepreneurs around the world starts with building up our network of highly dedicated account executives and experienced franchisees."

About InXpress

InXpress, an award winning global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of nearly 500 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise's size and its partnership with multiple world-class carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping technology and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit inxpressfranchise.com.

