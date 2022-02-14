GR0 Wins 2022 Gold AVA Digital Award for Best SEM Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 is honored to announce that it has won the 2022 Gold AVA Digital Award for Best Search Marketing (SEM) Campaign on behalf of its work with DTC clients in 2021.

The LA-based marketing agency focuses mainly on SEO, but has recently built out a smaller SEM branch that is quickly gaining traction. The growing team works with DTC and B2B brands, helping them attract high-quality leads due to users qualifying which results they want to see via their keyword search. This strategy is completely passive - also considered "pull" marketing - achieving exciting results for brands, and especially B2B advertisers.

"We are very excited and honored to win the Gold Ava Award for our SEM work with DTC clients. Our company strives to be a reliable and consistent source of growth for the brands that we partner with, and it is always a pleasure to see our strategies and ongoing optimizations come to fruition," said GR0's Co-Head of Google Ads Michael Uribe .

"Here at GR0, we pride ourselves on our transparency, reliability, and expertise and when we stick to those three values we are able to achieve incredible results for our partners. Of course, no Google Ads campaign is successful if the brand doesn't have a strong value add, so our ability to win an award like this also reflects positively on the quality of the partners that we work with."

The GR0 team launched SEM, Shopping, YouTube and display retargeting campaigns for the client across various media objectives - capturing lower-funnel brand traffic, as well as acquiring new customers to the client's subscription service at scale, for the lowest cost per acquisition possible. The team managed to hustle, test and optimize non-brand and shopping SEM to a sustainable cost-per-conversion above a 3.5-4x ROAS, landing below the client's cost-per-conversion objective for non-brand by at least 50%. The campaign fueled a significant funding round just 3 months after launch - an undisclosed amount was raised and the results of GR0's non-brand SEM campaigns were credited as a primary factor.

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization and search engine marketing. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

For the complete list of 2022 winners, please visit: https://enter.avaawards.com/winners/#/gold/2022

About GR0

GR0's co-founders, Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller, sought to create a digital marketing agency powered by their wealth of SEO, online marketing, and strategic advisory experience with top D2C and B2B brands. At GR0, our mission is to help brands rank #1 on Google. We accomplish this by empowering clients to build powerful online brands with audiences they fully own through relentlessly innovating and igniting organic growth. While SEO remains the top service for most customers, GR0 offers additional solutions that can be tailored to the individual needs of each client

GR0's mission is to demystify online marketing for brands, allowing them to realize their full potential and deliver unmatched value to every customer.

About AVA Digital Awards

AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication.

The AVA Digital Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

