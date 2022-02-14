Distinguished Programs Introduces New Express Umbrella Coverage

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the relaunch of its Express Umbrella program which includes the Express Real Estate Umbrella and Express Community Associations Umbrella products. The program offers limits up to $5M and caters to community associations, homeowner associations, condominium associations and small commercial buildings.

"The Express Umbrella program is perfect for real estate clients who are looking for additional coverage, but don't necessarily need high limits," said Chris Larson, Product Manager for the Express Umbrella program. "The limits are up to $5M and brokers can submit business anytime through the Distinguished Online Portal. The streamlined process allows more flexibility for brokers to submit on their own time without office hour restrictions."

Initially, the coverage will be non-admitted as the program is built out and the necessary state filings are obtained. Key coverages in the program will include Director & Officers ("D&O") Follow Form, Pay On Behalf, Defense Outside Limits, and Zero Retention.

"The Express Umbrella is a pillar for our Community Associations program," noted Barbara Bartson, Managing Vice President of Community Associations program at Distinguished. "This product is designed to address the excess liability coverage demands for community associations. With our other product offerings including package, crime, and D&O, brokers can submit business for all their community association clients' insurance needs in one place."

Brokers can submit business for the Express Community Association Umbrella and the Express Real Estate Umbrella by visiting the Distinguished website.

