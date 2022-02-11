SkillPointe Launches StartPointe™: World's Fastest Skilled Career Discovery Tool

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillPointe, the number one resource for career guidance, training, scholarships, and best local skills-based jobs, today announced the launch of StartPointe™, the world's fastest personality profile and career matching solution focused on skilled careers not requiring a four-year college degree.

"Many different career assessment tools are too long and complicated for today's busy students and job seekers." said Todd Wilson, SkillPointe Founder. "Thanks to its unique image-based and fast-paced design, StartPointe™ makes career discovery simple, fast, and fun!"

The one-of-a-kind solution is not only fast, but also highly sophisticated, based on a proprietary mobile-first assessment format pioneered by Traitify by Paradox, part of the leading conversational recruiting software. Years of research has shown that some personality traits can be predictive of success for a candidate in a particular role. This innovative tool drills deep into individual personality traits and matches them with a variety of skilled careers that match your unique personality type.

"This tool is a great starting point for busy working adults and students exploring different career options," said James Franchi, SkillPointe CEO, "It provides job seekers with a refined list of careers that fit their personality profile, which makes the process more efficient, especially in the early stages when people may not know where to start."

As job seekers dive deeper into matching career profiles on SkillPointe, they receive a wealth of additional insights, including salaries, job responsibilities, current demand, future growth, training needed and what certification or state license is required to get started.

To complete your own personality profile and see matching careers, please visit SkillPointe.com/StartPointe

About SkillPointe

SkillPointe is the #1 online resource for job seekers and students pursuing careers that do not require a college degree. The fast-growing platform provides free self-assessment tools, career insights, training programs, scholarships, and local job openings in eight high-growth industries: Construction, Healthcare, Information Technology, Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, Communications and Public Service. Visitors to SkillPointe will find more than 350,000 local job openings updated daily and over 55,000 training programs at local community colleges, trade schools and employer-sponsored apprenticeships. For partnership information please visit Partners.SkillPointe.com

About Traitify by Paradox

Founded in 2011, Traitify by Paradox uses patented mobile-first, visual-based assessment formats to unlock the potential of high-volume workforces. Acquired in 2021 by Paradox, Traitify by Paradox has become part of the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. The software serves global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles. Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, assessing, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions. In just five years, the Scottsdale-based Paradox has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, Lowe's, General Motors, and Shaker Recruitment Marketing — and was recently ranked the fastest growing company in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500.

