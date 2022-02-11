Hagerty Welcomes New Vice President of Marketing Technology to Lead Digital Transformation

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty today announced the expansion of its senior executive team with the hiring of Prakash Ranjan as vice president of marketing technology. In that role, he will lead the company's ongoing digital transformation efforts and guide Hagerty's growing pool of tech talent, defining project roadmaps and tracking execution.

Prakash Ranjan (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Hagerty, Ranjan was vice president of engineering, marketing technology and digital ventures at MGM Resorts International, where he was responsible for accelerating business transformation using technology modernization and design thinking. Ranjan led growth and monetization platforms at MGM including customer data, web and mobile personalization, mar-tech, ad-tech and loyalty.

Prior to his work at MGM, Ranjan has led the digital transformation at several Fortune 50 companies, giving them the digital tools to become more customer-centric by unlocking the power of their own data. Prakash has held leadership positions with Intuit, VISA, IBM and eBay.

His areas of expertise include digital transformation with AI and cloud computing, technology management, team-building, organizational design and enterprise architecture.

"As Hagerty continues to evolve and find new ways to engage the automotive enthusiast community, digital transformation is an essential part of our business strategy," said Kelly Smith, chief digital and information officer at Hagerty. "Prakash brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in digital technology, and we're excited to welcome him to our growing team."

"Hagerty's vision, values and culture and its oversized impact on car lovers and drivers in general are the key reasons I joined the company," said Prakash Ranjan. "I'm thrilled to work with this world-class team to supercharge our digital agenda toward serving Hagerty's purpose of saving driving and preserving car culture for future generations."

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

