Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. Receives FAA Spectrum Engineering Automation System (SEAS) Award

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. (TRILLION) was awarded FAA Spectrum Engineering Automation System (SEAS) Support to Support on FAA Spectrum Engineering Software development. TRILLION will provide FAA SES-specific automation systems, tools, and engineering modeling support in this award. This support includes the design, development, security, implementation, deployment, maintenance, data analytics and visualization, data governance and updates to the Automated Frequency Manager (AFM), various AFM sub-systems, and other automation tools. As part of SEAS modernization, TRILLION will leverage Cloud, Agile, Robotic Process Automation, and Machine Learning techniques. These automation systems allow SES personnel to perform their mission, serve their customers, and measure their performance.

TRILLION's Chief Operating Officer Vikram Naik adds, "we are excited with our FAA SEAS award since it enables us to build upon our current Spectrum engineering support at FAA and is part of our growing Spectrum engineering portfolio at FAA and DoD." Chief Information Officer Praveen Chandra is "excited to have the opportunity to work with FAA and understand how TRILLION can help modernize its Spectrum engineering eco-system at FAA without causing any disruptions to the critical work that the group does to keep our skies safe for travel."

Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. provides innovative IT business solutions and services in the government and commercial sectors. We are Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified organization with industry-standard quality certifications including CMMI-3 (DEV and SVC), ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2018. We support several civilian and defense agencies, including FEMA, ICE, DHS S&T, CBP, USCIS, GSA, FAA, DOJ, NOAA, DOC, DISA, USMC, and Air Force.

We are a proven leader who provides cost-effective and scalable IT solutions driven by advanced security capabilities in machine and deep learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, health IT, cloud computing, enterprise architecture, & mobile technology. We build custom solutions, integrate various COTS and open-source technology stacks to create cutting-edge IT systems, migrate their systems to scalable SOA architectures to be deployed either on-premise, or cloud-enabled infrastructure. We are proficient in Agile development methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, Kanban, and Scrumban. We have been listed as a top performer on the INC 5000 list several times. The accolades, feedback, and reviews that we receive from our clients are a testament to our quality of service.

