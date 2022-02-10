Now eCW customers can take advantage of automated payment processing and reduce staff time spent on billing and collections

PayGround Announces Integration with eClinicalWorks Platform Now eCW customers can take advantage of automated payment processing and reduce staff time spent on billing and collections

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers using the eClinicalWorks (eCW) platform can now add automated payment processing with a new workflow integration from PayGround , a healthcare payments solution that's changing the way providers accept and manage payments. Additional integrations are planned for 2022.

Integrating PayGround with eCW enables providers' offices to accept payment at the point of care and immediately and automatically post the payment to the patient's account — a process that is typically a manual one. In addition, patients can pay electronically through the PayGround website or mobile app. Because payments are automatically posted and tracked at the encounter level, clinics save staff time — up to three full days per month — that was previously spent manually managing and posting payments.

PayGround also allows the option of decoupling payments from the patient's eCW health record, allowing a caregiver, for example, to use PayGround to pay a bill without the patient sharing his or her personal health information.

PayGround also can digitize payment requests, reducing clinics' paper statement burden by as much as 35%. Just as eCW helps automate the collection of insurance balances, PayGround automates patient balance collections through reminder alerts to patients, accelerating payments. In fact, PayGround customers can decrease their invoices' time in accounts receivable by an average of 6.7 days. Plus, providers have seen up to a 23% increase in the amount of collections they receive in a given period once they start using PayGround.

"PayGround is constantly innovating how payments are requested and accepted," says PayGround CEO Drew Mercer. "We're committed to ensuring that both patients and provider practices have a modern and easy payment experience, and we look forward to announcing additional integrations soon."

About PayGround

PayGround provides a payment platform enabling patients and their dependents to manage bills from across all providers in one platform. PayGround removes the complexities of paying a bill by helping patients understand their responsibility and providing various payment methods to fulfill that responsibility. Welcome to PayGround, the place for healthcare payments.

