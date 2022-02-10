News Leaders Call on Pentagon to Allow Journalists to Embed with U.S. Military

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club joined news outlets in calling on the Department of Defense to allow journalists to embed with U.S. military troops deployed to Eastern Europe.

"While American journalists have requested to embed with troops deploying to Europe in response to Russian military build-up near Ukraine, the Pentagon has not yet allowed any reporter to accompany troops responding to the potential crisis. This is a threat to our country's open press," said Jen Judson, president of the National Press Club. "The Club stands with news organizations calling on the Pentagon to permit access for journalists so that they can rightfully keep the American public and families of our troops informed."

The original statement, found in full here, published by Military Times and endorsed by numerous news organizations, declared that the "American public, including those military families, have a right to know how and what their troops are doing and how their tax dollars are spent. As a result, we call on the Pentagon to immediately begin the process of allowing journalists to embed with troops headed to Europe in response to Russian troop movements near Ukraine."

At his Monday Pentagon press briefing, spokesman John Kirby said he is responsible for decisions regarding media access and yet no journalist has been allowed to accompany these troops and bring their stories home.

