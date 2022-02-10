My Life is Worth Living, First Animated Series to Address Teen Mental Health, Now Available in Five Languages

Produced by the former 'Rugrats' executive Terry Thoren and the Cook Center for Human Connection, the series models positive behavior for struggling teens and the adults who support them and is available for free on YouTube

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Life is Worth Living ™, the first animated series about teen mental health and suicide prevention, is now available in five languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, and Mandarin. Each episode is voiced by professional actors in their native language.

We empower teens, parents, and educators to start conversations about mental health that can ultimately save a life.

The United States Surgeon General recently declared teen mental health a national emergency and released a report that identified at-risk youth .

"To reach teens and their support systems where they are, it was a priority for us to have the My Life is Worth Living episodes available in multiple languages and freely accessible on YouTube," said Anne Brown, CEO of the The Cook Center for Human Connection , the producers of the animated series. "Our goal is to provide meaningful, research-based resources to empower teens, parents, and educators to start conversations about mental health that can ultimately save a life."

In 20 powerful, diverse episodes, My Life is Worth Living models healthy coping skills and behaviors for teens struggling with mental health. The characters face issues familiar to many teens: trauma, depression, fear of social rejection, sexual identity/orientation, sexual abuse, cyberbullying, and substance abuse.

To create the animated series, the Cook Center partnered with Wonder Media, an animation studio headed by Terry Thoren, the former executive in charge of beloved shows including Rugrats and WildThornberrys,

All episodes are available on YouTube . To access the additional international languages, go to the series' Channels . For parent resources and additional mental health information, visit CookCenterforHumanConnection.org .

About the Cook Center for Human Connection

The mission of the Cook Center is to bring together the best organizations, programs and products to prevent suicide, provide mental health support, and enhance the human connections vital for people to thrive. The foundation's current focus is on supporting children, families, and schools in eradicating suicide, as well as offering resources and support for those with mental health issues and their caregivers. This is done through a variety of grants to schools, programs for parents, and global resources to bring greater awareness to the support needed for those affected by mental health needs and suicide. Learn more at CookCenterforHumanConnection.org or MyLifeIsWorthLiving.org .

