KITCHENAID® UNVEILS BEETROOT AS 2022 COLOR OF THE YEAR, CELEBRATING THE VIBRANCY OF EVERYDAY MOMENTS AND REMINDING US TO SAVOR SIMPLE JOYS Rich Magenta Puts an Unexpected Twist on the Familiar, Sparking Creativity in the Kitchen and Beyond

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy to overlook the simple joys that can be found within our everyday lives. Beetroot, the KitchenAid 2022 Color of the Year, reminds us to break out of our routines and see the familiar with a new lens. The rich magenta tone reflects the vibrancy found in making the most of everyday moments. Available today for small appliances, including the iconic Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender, Beetroot serves as an invitation to make every day more vibrant.

"At KitchenAid, we have always championed the power of color to fuel creativity," said Carley Smith, senior marketing manager for KitchenAid. "Beetroot is no different. This energizing and uplifting hue invites adventurous cooks of all skill levels to make every day more vibrant by feeding their insatiable appetite for new experiences in the kitchen and beyond."

Since introducing the first Stand Mixer colors in 1955, KitchenAid has aimed to spark inspiration through its color leadership. Color of the Year provides an opportunity to continue that leadership and use the power of color to comment on global design trends.

"Looking at the outside of the beet, you'd never know the brightness concealed within," said Jessica McConnell, Whirlpool Color, Finish & Material Design. "When sliced open, it reveals extraordinary vibrance inside. The rich magenta with lush satin finish makes everyday more vibrant with a pop of energizing color."

With the release of its 2022 Color of the Year in the iconic Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender, KitchenAid inspires makers to experiment in the kitchen and beyond. The stand mixer offers consumers endless possibilities to enhance their everyday experiences, while the K400 Blender has the power to handle the toughest blender recipes for smooth, great tasting creations. The K400 Blender and Artisan Stand Mixer are now available at https://www.kitchenaid.com/color-of-the-year.html .

To celebrate the new, vibrant color, KitchenAid is teaming up with Stan's Donuts in a delicious collaboration to create a limited time only beetroot-inspired donut available exclusively at Stan's locations in Chicago and nationally on Goldbelly. Break out of your regular routine and pick one up today through February 13.

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee serves up freshly made donuts of extraordinary flavors and textures and an excellent cup of joe. Master baker Rich Labriola of Labriola Baking Company opened the first Stan's Donuts & Coffee in Chicago in 2014, the result of a friendship and partnership with Stan Berman, founder of the iconic Los Angeles shop that bears his name. Since then, Stan's has grown to 16 shops in the Chicago area, serving a vast array of award-winning donuts, coffee, dunkable cookies, specialty drinks and whimsical experiences. Stan's ships nationwide and doles out sweet rewards to its devoted fans via the Stan's Loyalty App. For more, visit stansdonuts.com and follow Stan's on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

