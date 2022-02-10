Joseph Plante Promoted to Vice President and General Manager, Instrumentation & Specialty Controls Division

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Joseph Plante as Vice President and General Manager of AMETEK's Instrumentation & Specialty Controls division (ISCD). Mr. Plante previously served as Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for AMETEK Brookfield.

"I am pleased to announce Joe's promotion to Vice President and General Manager," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Joe has done a tremendous job driving excellent growth and expansion of our Brookfield business over the last four years. His strong leadership skills and operational background make him ideally suited for this new role."

Before joining AMETEK in 2017, Joe was President of Diba Industries, a subsidiary of Halma, plc. Prior to that, he was President of NeedleTech Products and Galt Medical, which are divisions of Theragenics Corporation, a global medical device manufacturer.

Joe holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Massachusetts Amherst, a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and a Master of Business Administration from Babson College.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

kevin.coleman@ametek.com

Phone: 610-889-5247

View original content:

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.