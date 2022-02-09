Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Participate Virtually in SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) ("Theseus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that Tim Clackson, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Theseus, will participate in a virtual fireside chat for the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, taking place February 14-18, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Event: 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Date / Time: Friday, February 18th at 2:20pm ET

Format: Live Fireside Chat

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of the company's investor relations website at ir.theseusrx.com and archived for 30 days following the presentation.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Theseus management team should contact their SVB Leerink representative.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Theseus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. Theseus is working to outsmart cancer resistance by developing pan-variant tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) to target all known classes of cancer-causing and resistance mutations that lead to variants in a particular protein in a given type of cancer. Theseus' lead product candidate, THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), whose cancer has developed resistance to earlier lines of kinase inhibitor therapy. Theseus is also developing a fourth-generation, selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for C797S-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

315-879-8192

ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact

Christen Baglaneas

Theseus Pharmaceuticals

857-706-4993

christen.baglaneas@theseusrx.com

View original content:

SOURCE Theseus Pharmaceuticals