PennSpring Capital Honored as a 2022 Top 50 Middle Market PE Firm

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PennSpring Capital, one of the most active direct investment firms in the lower middle market, announced today that it has again been recognized as a Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market by GCI Publishing. The Top 50 PE list is the oldest and most respected program designed specifically to acknowledge small to mid-sized firms that demonstrate excellent leadership, a strong track record and a trusted reputation with business owners.

"We are incredibly proud to again be named a leader in the private equity middle market, and I believe this award is a testament to our outstanding team and the enduring partnerships we've forged with a dynamic group of entrepreneurs," stated PennSpring Managing Partner Lou Castelli. "We roll up our sleeves and actively deploy sales, operational and financial resources to create significant value to shared benefit, and with this success we have redoubled our commitment to helping business owners achieve their financial goals."

Interested in sharing an investment opportunity? Please contact PennSpring here.

About PennSpring Capital

Founded in 2018 by proven entrepreneurs and self-capitalized from the proceeds of multiple outlier exits, PennSpring has evolved from a Lancaster, Pennsylvania family office to among the most active private equity firms in the country – with 12 acquisitions and 5 exits completed to date. PennSpring is focused on lower middle market opportunities, investing in dynamic companies and helping evolve them to institutional scale. Learn more at www.pennspring.com.

View original content:

SOURCE PennSpring Capital