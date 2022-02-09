NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share. This compares to net income of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and compares to net income of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended







12/31/21 9/30/21 12/31/20

EARNINGS DATA:











Net interest income $ 22,348 22,629 25,698



Provision for loan losses

-- -- --



Non-interest income

22,339 24,358 46,689



Non-interest expense

33,345 34,884 37,238



Income tax expense

2,720 2,196 8,471



Net income $ 8,622 9,907 26,678















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:











Total assets $ 2,186,808 2,359,371 2,599,116



Total loans held for sale 360,836 576,927 675,383



Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net

1,381,376 1,392,783 1,535,963



Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,348,531 1,351,337 1,683,992



Stockholders' equity

394,943 393,346 374,189















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share $ 53.29 53.13 50.51



Earnings (loss) per share

1.16 1.34 3.61



Cash dividends paid per share

0.75 2.00 0.55

















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

1.52% 1.70% 4.14%



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

8.75% 10.01% 29,46%















Weighted average shares outstanding

7,408,720 7,402,738 7,400,089



