NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share. This compares to net income of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and compares to net income of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
12/31/21
9/30/21
12/31/20
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
22,348
22,629
25,698
Provision for loan losses
--
--
--
Non-interest income
22,339
24,358
46,689
Non-interest expense
33,345
34,884
37,238
Income tax expense
2,720
2,196
8,471
Net income
$
8,622
9,907
26,678
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,186,808
2,359,371
2,599,116
Total loans held for sale
360,836
576,927
675,383
Total loans held for investment and
mortgage-backed securities, net
1,381,376
1,392,783
1,535,963
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,348,531
1,351,337
1,683,992
Stockholders' equity
394,943
393,346
374,189
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
53.29
53.13
50.51
Earnings (loss) per share
1.16
1.34
3.61
Cash dividends paid per share
0.75
2.00
0.55
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
1.52%
1.70%
4.14%
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
8.75%
10.01%
29,46%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,408,720
7,402,738
7,400,089
