Johnson Controls to present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Oliver will participate in a fireside chat held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:                                              MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ryan Edelman                                                             Karen Tognarelli
Direct: 609.720.4545                                                   Direct: 571.214.7744

Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com                                     Email: karen.tognarelli@jci.com

Michael Isaac
                                                                                   Direct: +41 52 6330374                                                                                                                        Email: michael.isaac@jci.com

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)
