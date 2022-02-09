Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: 4Q21 results to be disclosed soon

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: 4Q21 results to be disclosed soon

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 10th after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our 2021 results and 2022 guidance in a new format with a Q&A session at the end.

Check out the speakers:

Milton Maluhy Filho

Chief executive officer (CEO)

Alexsandro Broedel

CFO

André Rodrigues

Retail banking, digital channels, UX, insurance and CRM

André Sapoznik

Payment, Operations and Marketing

Carlos Constantini

Wealth management services

Matias Granata

CRO

Flavio Souza

Itaú BBA

Ricardo Guerra

CIO

Renato Lulia

IRO

register now (https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados4t21/Default_eng.aspx)

You can also watch on Youtube

Friday, February 11, 2022 at 08:00a.m. EST in Portuguese and in English

