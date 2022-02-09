Integrated Global Services Acquires Tube Tech

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Global Services, Inc. ("IGS"), a leading provider of thermal spray and other surface protection solutions and portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), is pleased to announce it has acquired international cleaning and inspections solutions provider, Tube Tech.

With more than 30 years' experience helping customers evaluate and solve critical surface engineering challenges, IGS has the largest global footprint in the sector, delivering its proprietary solutions on six continents.

Tube Tech leads the market in the research and development of innovative fouling removal technologies, and its pioneering research and development program has included the launch to market of the world's first robotic fouling removal solutions guaranteed to restore assets to design efficiency regardless of fouling.

"We could not be more excited to introduce Tube Tech to our global customer base," said Rich Crawford, President and CEO of IGS. "This transaction significantly expands IGS' portfolio of specialty services and enables us to directly address both fouling protection and maintenance to enable world-class asset performance for our clients. Our acquisition of Tube Tech represents another step in IGS' mission to be the most valued provider of engineered surface solutions in the world for mission-critical equipment."

"We are delighted to be part of IGS," says Tube Tech's managing director Jon Camp. "There is a vast amount of experience and capability between the two organizations, with aligned values and a shared mission to innovate and transform. This acquisition enables a sharing of people, products and services that will offer capability levels unique to the industry. The benefits and returns on investment for our customers are significant, from increased asset uptime and shorter turnarounds to enhanced reliability and seamless access to the most innovative and effective solutions on the market."

Jones Day served as legal advisor to IGS and JFLCO. ReSolve Corporate Finance served as financial advisor to Tube Tech.

Based in Richmond, VA, IGS is an international company with over 30 years of experience in providing in-situ internal thermal spray surface protection solutions, internal ceramic coating solutions, and environmental products that focus primarily on metal wastage reduction, corrosion mitigation, process efficiency improvements, and emissions reduction. Specializing in customized, engineered solutions, IGS is the largest provider of in-situ thermal spray and ceramic surface protection.

IGS maintains global operations with locations across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

