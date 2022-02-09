England Logistics Announces New Office Location in Nashville, TN

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, today announced the opening of a new office in Nashville, Tennessee, to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area's talent pool of high-caliber professionals. The new office is scheduled to open on February 14.

"The decision to open a Nashville location falls right in line with our roadmap for future growth," stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "The area is rich with diverse talent allowing us to efficiently service our growing client base and expand our nationwide footprint. We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the amount of support our clients receive, and this opportunity aligns with that goal."

Recognized as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power, England Logistics plans to expand through account manager and business development manager job opportunities in their Nashville location. For more information, please visit www.englandlogistics.com/careers.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset-based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry, and temp-controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded numerous Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com.

