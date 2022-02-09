Climate Tech NFT innovation to save the Amazon sold out in one hour

Moss, a Brazilian climate tech pioneer and global leader in blockchain environmental solutions, such as the trading of carbon credits, is finding success with a new way of preserving the Amazon rainforest:

In an unprecedented initiative, NFT buyers from the Amazon become owners of one hectare of land in the Amazon region





The project joins other Moss initiatives with the objective of offering solutions that contribute to combating climate change

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of protecting, conserving and preserving the Amazon, Moss - a global leader in the trading of blockchain-backed carbon credits - introduced a new green asset to the market. The Moss Amazon NFT, an unprecedented initiative that allows interested parties to contribute to the maintenance of the Amazon forest. The tokens were placed on the OpenSeaplatform for a pre-sale round and sold out in less than 1 hour.

NFT (non-fungible tokens) buyers of the Moss Amazon NFT become owners of one hectare (the equivalent of a football field) of land in the Amazon region and will receive an encrypted digital certificate of ownership, which attests to the authenticity and governance over forested areas, turning the area and its particularities into a "collectable" item.

"Saving the Amazon is our purpose and through blockchain technology and this innovation we will make it possible for more and more people to be part of this dream", explains Luis Felipe Adaime, CEO and founder of Moss. With the purchase of an area of 50 hectares, we started the movement to protect this region. One thing is for sure: there will be more areas and NFTs available in the near future", explains Adaime.

Moss will act as guardian and custodian and will be responsible for the conservation of the property. The company has created a 30-year protection fund, which will use 20% of all proceeds from the sale of NFTs to cover costs of patrolling, satellite imagery and any other demand necessary for the security of the areas. That includes a partnership with Descartes Labs, a geospatial intelligence company, for a deforestation monitoring package powered by remote sensing and machine learning. In addition, another amount will be earmarked for "insurance" for eventual forest loss.

With rigorous auditing processes, the company evaluated the land documentation to ensure that the areas are legally sound and that, in fact, the property has passed to Moss - and so can be passed on to each token buyer. In the smart contracts of each NFT, based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, there is also information and data about the title of the property. In addition, all the details of the areas can be consulted on the Moss Amazon NFT website.

Since its founding in 2020, Moss and its clients have already allocated, through the MCO2 Token, more than US 30 million to conservation projects in the region. Launched by Moss in March 2020, the MCO2 token is the first truly global green digital asset backed by blockchain.

Each MCO2 token is equivalent to a carbon credit - one ton of carbon dioxide that is no longer emitted into the atmosphere by initiatives that are part of the REDD and REDD+ mechanism (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation added to the conservation of the territory). Moss' technology guarantees, in a simple, secure and transparent way, the digital tracking of internationally certified environmental conservation projects, and the integrity of the process of offsetting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. "In fact, Amazon NFTs will be issued with their carbon footprint calculated and offset by the corresponding MCO2 tokens", concludes Adaime.

About Moss

Moss is a climatech company offering environmental services through blockchain knowledge. In 2020, it created MCO2, the first carbon credit-backed token used to offset greenhouse gases. Since March 2020, Moss has transacted over US$ 30 million that have helped to conserve approximately 735 million trees in the Amazon through internationally certified and audited projects. The MCO2 token is listed globally on Coinbase, Gemini, Gate.io and Probit.

