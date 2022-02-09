CHICAGO AUTO SHOW WELCOMES RETURNING AND NEW PREMIER SPONSORS

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With annual renewals from premier partners State Farm and Wintrust, sponsors continue to show their support of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. New for 2022, Powering Chicago signs on as the exclusive indoor EV track sponsor, making it possible for show attendees to experience a variety of brand-new electric vehicles back-to-back.

"All premier partners enjoy category exclusivity, custom branding packages, social media integration and more to help positively position these brands in front of consumers," said Chicago Auto Show Director of Marketing Jim OBrill. "Moreover, premier sponsors typically have high recall in their category along with millions of impressions from the show. It's an opportunity for brands to engage with their core audience while highlighting new products and services."

As the longest-standing premier partner, State Farm returns with exhibit space featuring safe driving simulators bringing virtual reality to life. Show-goers will be encouraged to hop in the driver's seat and experience the unexpected while earning points for their safe-driving ability and free swag. The State Farm Help Center also returns to the Grand Concourse where State Farm representatives are on hand throughout the duration of the public show to answer questions from attendees.

Wintrust also returns as the exclusive bank sponsor and presenting partner of the Supercar Gallery, a popular area at the show featuring rare, exotic and ultra-high-performance sports cars. Leading up to the show, Wintrust hosted a sweepstakes on their website for people to enter to win VIP access into the gallery. During the public show, Wintrust will also offer a social media contest on Chicago Auto Show social channels to give attendees the chance to go behind the glass and see vehicles up close from high-end manufacturers like Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and more. They can simply post a picture of their dream car with #SupercarSweeps for chances to win during their visit. Current Wintrust customers will also receive discounted weekday admission and ATMs will be placed throughout the show.

"The Chicago Auto Show is a premier event that showcases the newest vehicles and concept cars in the great Windy City," said Ed Wehmer, founder and CEO of Wintrust. "As Chicago's Bank, Wintrust is proud to support such an iconic experience, which represents the best of what our city has to offer."

Electrifying the consumer experience at the 2022 show, the Chicago Auto Show and Powering Chicago debut a brand-new indoor electric vehicle track featuring a variety of electric vehicles ranging from the BMW i4 M50 to the Kia EV6, among others. Powering Chicago is the labor-management partnership between International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County.

Powering Chicago will have a 73' interactive truck and trailer onsite to educate consumers on the capabilities of the union electricians and signatory contractors who install Chicagoland's electric vehicle infrastructure. Their goal is to educate consumers on items to consider for their home before purchasing an EV as well as the specific electrical components needed to power a home charger. Installation experts will be onsite to answer questions throughout the run of the show and explain the truck's capabilities, which is designed as a mobile field trip unit to be a resource to Chicago schools to educate kids on STEM activities and careers within electrical construction.

"Powering Chicago is thrilled to be the premier sponsor of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show's first-ever electric vehicle track," said Powering Chicago Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "Electric vehicles are the future of automobiles and the expertly trained union electricians of IBEW Local 134 and their signatory contractors are ready to lead the charge towards that future. Powering Chicago and its partners are more than prepared to install the necessary infrastructure and components that power these vehicles. Powering Chicago's commitment to investing in our members ensures that the men and women hired to power this new generation of vehicles do so safely, on time and on budget."

Tickets to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2022 show runs Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place and is open to the public 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day (Presidents Day) when the show closes at 8 p.m. Adult ticket prices are $15; seniors ages 62 and older are $10; children ages 4-12 are $10; kids 3 and younger are free. The Chicago Auto Show will operate in full accordance with health and safety protocols required by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Check the website for the latest updates.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

