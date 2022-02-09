American Public Education to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on March 2, 2022.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call will be broadcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. This call will be open to listeners through the events and presentations section of the company's investor relations website, www.apei.com.

A replay of the live webcast will also be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live conference call. The replay will be archived and available to listeners for approximately six months.

American Public Education, Inc . (Nasdaq: APEI) educates the service minded student by providing career-focused higher education and training that enable pathways to employment and career advancement. APEI operates through four wholly owned subsidiaries and delivers corporate businesses services to each. American Public University System, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students and serves approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide. APUS is regularly cited as one of the most affordable universities in the United States. Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old institution that serves approximately 16,900 students across its 23 campuses and student service centers in six states and online. It is a Nursing and Health Sciences-focused institution, also with schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Education and Justice Studies. Hondros College of Nursing "creates new nurses" by educating pre-licensure nursing students at its six campuses in Ohio and one in Indiana and is the largest educator of PN (LPN) Nurses in the state of Ohio with approximately 2,300 students. Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals. Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission with Open Pathway designation. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools. GSUSA is accredited by ACCET. For additional information, visit www.apei.com.

Contacts:

(Investors)

Ryan Koren

American Public Education, Inc.

AVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

rkoren@apei.com

610-428-7376

(Media)

Frank Tutalo

American Public Education, Inc.

Director, Public Relations

ftutalo@apei.com

571-358-3042

