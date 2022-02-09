ACU named National university in Carnegie classifications

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abilene Christian University earned Doctoral/Professional University status, as determined by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education in its latest update.

Abilene Christian is known throughout higher education for its strong commitment to undergraduate research. (PRNewswire)

The Doctoral/Professional University classification (also known as R3) includes institutions that award at least 20 research/scholarship doctoral degrees each year. ACU had previously been part of the Master's Colleges and Universities category. This new classification also means ACU will be considered a National University, rather than Regional, for future U.S. News & World Report ranking purposes.

"The move to R3 classification recognizes our growing focus on research and our increased presence in graduate education," said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president. "We look forward to new challenges and opportunities in this new peer group, and I believe we are well positioned to succeed as a research institution while maintaining our focus on quality teaching as we educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world."

ACU comprises seven schools and colleges and offers 79 baccalaureate majors, 35 master's degree programs and four doctoral degree programs. In 2021, the university awarded more than 150 doctoral degrees.

"Our faculty involvement in research is steadily increasing, which is a significant part of our move to a higher, more prestigious classification," said Dr. Robert Rhodes, provost. "Students, both graduate and undergraduate, work alongside faculty in that research, and that's a distinctive trait we're proud of at ACU."

Last year, Dr. Rusty Kruzelock joined ACU's administration as the inaugural vice president for research.

"This new Carnegie designation reflects forward movement in our research program and in the higher education community," Kruzelock said. "Advancing our research involvement is a key part of preparing students to face new challenges, create new knowledge and be fully prepared for future careers."

The Carnegie Classification categorizes all accredited, degree-granting institutions in the U.S. Carnegie updates the classifications every three years. View the full list of institutions at carnegieclassifications.iu.edu .

Abilene Christian is the highest-ranking university in Texas in a 2022 U.S. News & World Report assessment of institutions highly regarded for their commitment to student success. Nationally, ACU achieved Top 10 status in three and Top 50 in another of eight high-impact categories among 1,500 universities evaluated for the annual "U.S. News Best Colleges" edition. No other Texas university was named in the top 10 of any category. Learn more at acu.edu.

