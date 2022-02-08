U.S. News Announces 2022 Best Hotels Rankings

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the Best Hotels rankings, which evaluate more than 35,000 hotels and resorts across the USA, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean. While some global travel remains limited, these hotels continue to provide top-of-the-line amenities and hospitality for travelers looking to plan ahead.

"The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that's in a few weeks or later in the year."

The Peninsula Chicago is the No. 1 Best Hotel in the USA, impressing experts and guests with its luxurious on-site offerings, including The Peninsula Spa and Shanghai Terrace restaurant, and afternoon tea in the lobby. The hotel's bright, modern guest rooms invite guests to wind down while looking out over Chicago. Montage Kapalua Bay on Maui follows at No. 2 and Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, comes in at No. 3. These hotels stand out due to their exceptional customer service, well-maintained grounds, comfortable accommodations and variety of on-site amenities.

Travelers planning to make fresh air and outdoor activities the focus of their future vacation should look to the Best All-Inclusive Resorts and Best Resorts rankings. For the first time, select qualifying 3.5-star properties have been added to the hotels, resorts and all-inclusive resorts ranking lists in Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean, providing more options for everyone dreaming of a more affordable white sand beach vacation. For those who want to lounge by a pool while sipping on a piña colada but struggle to make sense of complicated vacation packages, the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico and the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean provide great guides for one-stop destinations.

"The Best Resorts and Best All-Inclusive Resorts lists offer information on everything from the number of pools and restaurants on-site to the daily activities available and nightly resort fees (if applicable). The easily accessible information allows travelers to fully enjoy these luxurious resorts without spending months planning," said Watson.

Eden Rock – St Barths in St. Barts is the Best Hotel in the Caribbean and the Best Resort in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Jade Mountain in St. Lucia maintains the top spot as the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean, thanks to its delicious on-site cuisine and varied meal plan options. Jade Mountain also boasts three-walled "sanctuaries," or guest rooms, which offer 15-foot ceilings, furnishings crafted from tropical wood and sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and the Pitons.

For the Best Hotels in Mexico and the Best Resorts in Mexico, Montage Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas takes the top spot, while Grand Velas Los Cabos, known for its stellar customer service, gourmet cuisine and luxurious spa services, is the Best All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico. Meanwhile, the Best Resorts in the USA and Best Resorts in Canada lists feature world-class properties offering everything from skiing trails and mountain hikes to family-friendly water parks and pools.

Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver earns recognition as the Best Hotel in Canada, and Rosewood Bermuda ranks No. 1 on this year's Best Hotels in Bermuda list. Le Bristol Paris once again came in as the No. 1 Best Hotel in Europe and is celebrated by guests for its Parisian-style elegance and the staff's meticulous attention to detail.

U.S. News scores hotels using a methodology that combines each hotel's industry awards with its star rating and guest sentiment. U.S. News did not include COVID-19 data in the rankings, and some hotels and resorts may be currently offering different or modified services and amenities. However, several of the major industry awards factored into the rankings take property cleanliness into account. The U.S. News Travel team also offers information on where Americans can travel, where vaccinated vacationers can visit and what to do amid a flight cancellation. These rankings are part of U.S. News Travel, which also evaluates the Best Vacations, Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs.

2022 U.S. News Best Hotels Rankings

In the USA

The Peninsula Chicago Montage Kapalua Bay Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa Hotel Bel-Air

In Canada

Rosewood Hotel Georgia The Ritz-Carlton, Montréal Fairmont Pacific Rim Auberge Saint-Antoine Fogo Island Inn

In Mexico

Montage Los Cabos Esperanza , Auberge Resorts Collection Rosewood Mayakoba Las Ventanas al Paraiso , A Rosewood Resort One&Only Palmilla

In the Caribbean

Eden Rock - St. Barths Jade Mountain Resort Belmond Cap Juluca Zemi Beach House , LXR Hotels & Resorts Eden Roc at Cap Cana

In Bermuda

Rosewood Bermuda Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club Royal Palms Hotel Fairmont Southampton Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

In Europe

Le Bristol Paris La Réserve Paris - Hotel and Spa The Milestone Hotel & Residences Ashford Castle Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

2022 U.S. News Best Resorts Rankings

Best Resorts in the USA: See full ranking.

Best Resorts in Canada: See full ranking.

Best Resorts in Mexico: See full ranking.

Best Resorts in the Caribbean: See full ranking.

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico: See full ranking.

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean: See full ranking.

