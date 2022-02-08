ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elan Growth Partners, LLC ("Elan") announced its investment in Simply NUC, Inc. ("Simply NUC" or "Company") that closed on December 8, 2021. As the leading OEM of custom-configured mini computers, Simply NUC delivers substantial value to enterprise clients, government agencies and SMBs that seek mini PC solutions. Max Young, a Partner at Elan, remarked:

A Mini PC for All Your Business Needs (PRNewswire)

Simply NUC Teams with Elan Growth Partners to Accelerate Global Expansion

"Elan is extremely excited to partner with the Simply NUC team that has created one of the fastest growing computer hardware companies in the US." He continued, "This growth is the result of the Company's leadership and their ability to develop purpose built mini PC solutions, to custom configure those at scale and to satisfy surging demand from a digitizing business landscape."

A mini PC pioneer, Aaron Rowsell, CEO of Simply NUC, led the Company to develop configuration technology, operational excellence and supply chain relationships that enable its value proposition:

"Simply NUC has an amazing opportunity to lead the world in mini PC manufacturing and customization. Elan quickly caught our vision and took a fresh approach to being a collaborative value-added growth partner."

Elan seeks to partner with companies operating in the manufacturing, niche software, business services and food sectors. Craig Dupper, Elan's Founder and Managing Partner commented:

"For Elan, alignment of vision and Company culture are paramount investment considerations. The team Aaron assembled at Simply NUC shares Elan's values of partnership, hard work and innovation. We're excited to join Simply NUC and support this next chapter of the Company's evolution."

About Simply NUC

Headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC is a global mini computer OEM. Simply NUC provides custom configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers as well as end-to-end mini PC project development, custom operating system installations, and mini PC accessories. See www.simplynuc.com.

About Elan

Headquartered in Park City, Utah, with a satellite office in Orange County, California, Elan invests in companies that aspire to accelerate growth and enhance enterprise value. Elan actively mentors its partners and collaboratively tailors solutions for succession planning, family-owned business transitions, and accelerated growth. Investing $5-25 million of equity, Elan helps businesses evolve to the next level. See www.elangrowth.com.

Telephone (760) 309-9436 Ext. 103

Email investorrelations@elangrowth.com

Website www.elangrowth.com

Elan Growth Partners logo (PRNewswire)

Simply NUC logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elan Growth Partners, LLC