Pei Wei launches New Grilled Bourbon Chicken

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to get your grill on at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen! Beginning Wednesday, February 9th, exclusively through the My Wei Rewards App and Online Ordering, Pei Wei will be offering their first ever GRILLED Bourbon Chicken – see commercial here.

Pei Wei's NEW Grilled Bourbon Chicken is a masterpiece! (PRNewswire)

This grill to wok masterpiece includes tender grilled and hand-chopped chicken, wok-tossed in a sweet and savory Bourbon sauce. The smooth and savory sauce, with hints of Cajun seasonings, pairs perfectly with a mouth-watering grilled and wok-seared chicken over steamed rice. To add to the excitement, the New Grilled Bourbon Chicken is Gluten-Free, offering guests with dietary restrictions even more flavor and variety to choose from.

"Our new Grilled Bourbon Chicken is made to order using time honored artisan cooking methods," says Enrique Pinon, Director of Culinary Operations. "We are proud to serve this thoughtfully prepared dish that fuses Cajun and Asian influences in a craveable and savory sauce."

Grilled Bourbon Chicken will be joining a lineup of new dishes at Pei Wei, including Thai Coconut Curry, House Special Chicken, Spicy Drunken Noodles and Firecracker Chicken- which was introduced in the summer of 2021 and immediately became the most popular item on the Pei Wei menu!

The char grills on the new Grilled Bourbon Chicken aren't the only things with stripes during the month of February. To commemorate Lunar New Year, Pei Wei and their iconic Tiger logo will also be celebrating the Year of The Tiger all month long with Tiger Tuesday! Every Tuesday in February, receive a Chicken, Pork or Spring Roll for just $.99 each with purchase of an entrée.

Be among the first to try the new Grilled Bourbon Chicken, which is sure to become a fast fan-favorite, and stay tuned for more amazing menu innovations throughout the year at Pei Wei.

Bio:

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast casual restaurant chain in the US. Their delicious and innovative wok'd to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates 119 locations in 17 states in the US and licenses 13 nontraditional units in airports and college campuses.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Our delicious and innovative wok'd to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates 119 locations in 17 states in the US and licenses 13 nontraditional units in airports and college campuses.

