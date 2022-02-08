OSH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 14, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Oak Street Health, Inc. Shareholders

OSH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 14, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Oak Street Health, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 6, 2020 to November 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 14, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in OSH:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/oak-street-health-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23418&from=4

Oak Street Health, Inc. NEWS - OSH NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Oak Street Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Oak Street, you have until March 14, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Oak Street securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the OSH lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/oak-street-health-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23418&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm