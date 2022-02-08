Orchard Software Announces Orchard Enterprise Pathology

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Orchard Software announced the release of its newest product—Orchard® Enterprise Pathology™—a cloud-based Laboratory Information System designed to enable pathology laboratories to continue to expand their business, quickly adapt to change, and be an integral part of an interoperable healthcare system. The solution includes tools that boost lab efficiency and productivity, support regulatory requirements, and improve patient safety.

"We are excited to add Orchard Enterprise Pathology to our suite of LIS products," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "Our innovative pathology LIS provides system scalability and stability to meet today's laboratory needs and prepare pathology labs for future lab menu expansion."

Orchard Enterprise Pathology was designed, developed, and tested with extensive pathology customer input. The solution accommodates large volumes of laboratory testing across multiple laboratories performing clinical, microbiology, molecular, toxicology, pathology, and point-of-care testing. Progressive pathology workflow tools and sophisticated integration supports lab productivity, patient safety and connectivity between analyzers, systems, and across locations. In addition, Orchard's new pathology solution enables voice recognition to streamline dictation and speed pathology reporting.

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

