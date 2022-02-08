Leqvio® Therapy to Lower Cholesterol Approved by FDA, IVX Health Now Accepting New Leqvio Patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for patients with complex chronic conditions, announced today the expansion of its injection formulary with the addition of Leqvio® (inclisiran), a new FDA-approved therapy by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation indicated for the treatment of adult patients with clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who require additional LDL-C lowering. IVX Health is currently accepting referrals for Leqvio patients in its over 50 infusion centers across the nation.

Leqvio is a health care practitioner-administered drug, requiring patients to receive treatments from a clinical professional such as a registered nurse. As Leqvio is prescribed to those with known heart disease who are both on their maximally tolerated statin dose and still in need of additional assistance lowering LDL-C (also known as bad cholesterol), Leqvio will be prescribed most often by a patient's primary care doctor or referring cardiologist.

With IVX Health, patients whose treatment plan includes Leqvio now have a convenient, safe, and private place to receive ongoing Leqvio injections. IVX Health has locations across the country and offers a unique clinical model intentionally designed to deliver high-quality, personalized care at every encounter. IVX offers evening and weekend appointment availability at centers that are located near where patients live and work – allowing appointments to seamlessly weave into their existing daily schedules. Patients also enjoy amenities such as guaranteed private suites with large, comfortable chairs, flat screen TVs with streaming content, and high-speed WiFi.

"We're thrilled to add Leqvio to our already-expansive formulary. It allows us to share what makes IVX special with a completely new patient population," noted Dr. Andrew Lasher, Chief Medical Officer at IVX Health. "Patients can receive regular treatments from our team of skilled and compassionate nurses in a place that's comfortable and supportive. That makes a massive difference in the quality of their overall health and well-being."

IVX Health is now accepting new Leqvio patients. For more information about how to refer a Leqvio patient or schedule a patient appointment, please visit the IVX Health website.

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

