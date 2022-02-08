'La Metamorfosi': All-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Makes its Global Debut

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV makes its global debut as the brand transitions to an electrified product line (PRNewswire)

Alfa Romeo is proud to present the all-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the model that marks the brand's metamorphosis. While remaining true to its DNA of noble Italian sportsmanship since 1910, Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity

Tonale features unmistakable Italian design, extraordinarily faithful to the 2019 concept from which it draws its origins with a host of innovative, customer-focused features

State-of-the-art, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) electric vehicle technology: unique and exclusive technical solutions, created by Alfa Romeo to enhance Tonale's performance

Alfa Romeo paradigm: electrification serves the brand with the mission of reinventing sportiness for the 21st century

Two powertrain offerings:

Alfa Romeo DNA: fully integrated driving application delivers optimized maneuvering and performance with three modes of operation:

In a world exclusive, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is the first car on the market equipped with a NFT (non-fungible token) digital certificate. Based on blockchain technology and uniquely linked, the Tonale NFT certifies the car upon purchase, then evolves to represent its use during the car's life cycle, with major benefits in terms of protecting residual value

Tonale features standard Uconnect 5 on a 10.25-inch center touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver's cluster screen – a best-in-class offering:

Alfa Connect with global services delivery platform with greater over-the-air (OTA) capability

New infotainment system builds upon a well-established, intuitive user experience (UX) with Android's automotive operating system

Standard wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto and wireless charging

Exclusive, customizable home screen allows quick access to frequently used features with one-touch operation

Alexa home-to-car and car-to-home functionality includes in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability

Technology in the name of safety comes standard, with a host of driver assistance systems:

Available level 2 autonomy with Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension tuning becomes the benchmark in driving dynamics for the segment

The all-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale will be available in three different models: Sprint, Ti and Veloce

Orders for the all-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale open in the fourth quarter of 2022 with availability in the first quarter of 2023

Virtual opportunity to watch the global reveal of the Alfa Romeo Tonale: https://www.alfaromeousa.com/tonale

Alfa Romeo is proud to announce today the all-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the metamorphosis – "La Metamorfosi" – of the legendary brand highlighted by a new era of luxury, electrification and connectivity while remaining true to its race-inspired DNA. As the first C-SUV from Alfa Romeo, North American consumers will experience more than 110 years of heritage with the evolution of best-in-class performance from two all-new efficient powertrain offerings, which includes a plug-in hybrid with over 30 miles (48 kilometers) of pure electric range and 272 horsepower. Tonale also features a variety of driver assistance systems, Uconnect 5, an all-new connectivity platform with Alfa Connect, sporty and modern Italian styling that remains faithful to the 2019 concept and exhilarating driving dynamics from a rapid-response Frequency Damping Suspension (FDS) system.

For more detailed information about Alfa Romeo and the all-new 2023 Tonale, please visit: https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsroom.do?id=530&mid=1432

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

