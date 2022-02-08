Keap Processes Record $2.6 Billion Through Integrated Payments Apps in 2021 By Connecting Payments Providers to the Leading Sales and Marketing Automation Platform, Entrepreneurs Get Paid Faster While Saving Time

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced it processed $2.6 billion through integrated payments apps for its customers in 2021. In addition, the company revealed that customers that connected Keap to leading payments processors Stripe, PayPal and WePay last year saw an average of $146,000 growth year-over-year in payments as a result of easier billing automation.

Keap (PRNewsfoto/Keap) (PRNewswire)

For many entrepreneurs, having unlinked payments, sales and marketing tools slows down the process of getting paid and makes it difficult to evaluate the effectiveness of promotional campaigns. With 59 percent of small businesses planning to switch exclusively to digital payments in the next two years according to the Visa Global Back to Business Study , those that can connect their preferred payment processors with their CRM and marketing automation tools will be able to avoid the chaos of using multiple applications, better organize their leads, close more sales, and automate follow ups.

Keap features native integration with some of the world's leading merchant accounts and can handle a high volume of payments and online orders. Entrepreneurs can leverage the solution to accept payments from their favorite payment processors to provide the flexibility their customers want and eliminate the need to jump between systems to run their business.

"I had an accountant who would spend 20-25 hours a month dealing with recharges and then cross referencing the failed charges to the frozen accounts. It was a nightmare," said Josh Preece from American Institute of Certified Tax Coaches. "Since moving over to Keap, we have automated this process in the last year, and saved our company over 200 hours."

By connecting Keap with their payment solution, entrepreneurs can put one-click payment links in emails and invoices, automate overdue invoice follow-up, set up recurring billing for subscriptions, view reports that associate income generated with marketing campaigns, create check out forms with upsells to improve average order size and many other features that enable them to get paid faster while saving time.

"While large enterprises can hire teams of people to ensure payments are received and tracked back to their sales and marketing efforts, entrepreneurs need easy-to-use, all-in-one solutions that don't take away from their limited resources," said Rajesh Bhatia, CTO at Keap. "Keap gives our customers the ability to manage their integrated payments apps, customer relationships and marketing efforts all in one place, boosting productivity and optimizing the work so they have more time to plan their next steps."

To date, more than 27,000 entrepreneurs have deployed Keap's all-in-one solution to get organized, grow sales and achieve peace of mind. For more information about Keap, visit www.keap.com

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

Media Contact:

Kristin Hege

kristin@conveycommsagency.com

480.540.6496

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keap