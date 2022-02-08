Global Premier Benefits Partners with Integrity to Enhance Technology and Expand Agent Resources Access to Integrity's transformative omnichannel insurtech platform will allow the Maryland-based IMO to better meet the needs of underserved markets

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired Global Premier Benefits, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based near Baltimore, Maryland. As part of the acquisition, Tony Holland, CEO of Global Premier Benefits, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tony and Kathy Holland founded Global Premier Benefits, intent on taking care of many clients in urban communities. With compassion and a comprehensive understanding of Medicare and Medicaid, Global Premier Benefits helps its associates guide clients toward well-informed decisions. Today, its agents and employees span nationwide and take pride in helping clients understand the benefits they qualify for and improve their quality of life.

"Tony and his team have gone above and beyond to deeply understand the needs of those they serve. In Integrity, they have found an organization that understands their needs as a company," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "While Global Premier Benefits has embraced the challenges and opportunities of metro communities, they needed additional resources to scale as quickly on their own. By partnering with Integrity, Global Premier Benefits can now access infrastructure and technology that makes it possible to reach more clients and provide more expanded guidance than ever before. Together, Integrity and Global Premier Benefits are a service-centered powerhouse that can now maximize positive impact on communities in need."

"Global Premier Benefits connects with Americans from all walks of life because our agency is reflective of the diversity our clients see in their communities," explained Tony Holland, CEO of Global Premier Benefits. "Integrity is living up to its mission of innovating insurance and financial services by simplifying and improving the process for everyone. Their omnichannel platform is second to none. With Integrity's robust systems and resources coming alongside us, we can increase our production dramatically. Our business is about changing lives, and today Integrity has changed our lives and those of the many Americans we serve."

As an Integrity partner, the Global Premier Benefits team can access Integrity's supportive infrastructure of shared business services, allowing them to redirect valuable time toward serving more community members. These centralized business functions include IT, legal, accounting and human resources, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform encompasses proprietary technology designed to help Global Premier Benefits scale faster, including resources such as CRM, MedicareCENTER, data and analytics, and quoting and enrollment systems.

Global Premier Benefits will share its experience working with additional needs-based markets with Integrity's continuously expanding partner network. This collaborative collection of forward-thinking industry leaders and icons develop and optimize innovative insurance and financial processes that help American consumers prepare for the good days ahead.

Additionally, Global Premier Benefits can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"The Employee Ownership Plan is one of the highlights of our partnership with Integrity," shared Kathy Holland, CFO of Global Premier Benefits. "This is an organization that shows it truly cares about its employees by giving each one a stake in the company's success. Joining Integrity feels like being part of a large, but closely connected family right away. This partnership will change our lives as well as those of our employees and their families — I'm excited to get started with Integrity!"

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Global Premier Benefits

The Holland Insurance Group, LLC, was started in June of 2000 by Tony and Kathy Holland. As the insurance brokerage firm grew, Tony and Kathy expanded their business by creating Global Premier Benefits in June of 2009, as the national trademark company to the Holland Insurance Group. Today, Global Premier Benefits is a leading Medicare Advantage and life insurance distributor with a network of over 2,000 agents and agency directors spanning 30 states and Washington, D.C. With their tech-centric platform and commitment to Medicare education and compliance, Global Premier Benefits is renowned for providing tremendous opportunities for its associates and quality service to well over 100,000 Americans. Global Premier Benefits is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland. For more information, visit www.globalpremierbenefits.com.

