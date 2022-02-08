GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces New SVP/National Sales Manager, George D. Andreaus

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the "Bank"), today announced the addition of their new Senior Vice President/National Sales Manager for Bank of George, George D. Andreaus.

Mr. Andreaus reports to Nancy M. DeCou, EVP/Chief SBA Officer, and leads the Bank of George SBA National Sales Team.

"We are thrilled to have George on our team, further expanding our national SBA footprint," stated EVP DeCou.

Mr. Andreaus brings a wealth of SBA experience to Bank of George, having served as Regional Sales Manager, National Sales Manager, and then Chief Operating Officer at Evolve Bank and Trust in Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Andreaus was named as the SBA Division President at Evolve in 2021, where he managed a team of 30 individuals whose production earned them a place in the top 10% of all SBA shops in the country.

Mr. Andreaus began his SBA career in Sales at GE Capital. After a successful seven years, he advanced to managing an SBA team at CIT Small Business Lending Corp as Vice President/Regional Sales Manager-East, with experiences in SBA lending, corporate banking, and commercial loans adding to his expertise.

T. Ryan Sullivan, President/CEO for GBank and Bank of George, added "George brings with him deep industry experience as well as a true passion for small business and SBA lending. Working together, we are excited to expand 'Your Best Banking Experience – Ever!' to even more of our small business communities."

Mr. Andreaus was a recipient of the MBA Scholarship from Lehigh University for scholastic achievement, where he received his Master of Business Administration. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in finance from Adelphi University. He has served as a Member of the Finance Committee for US Congressman Gus Bilirakis of Florida and continues to be active in his local community.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $618 million in assets at December 31, 2021, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of George (named in honor of George Washington). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Bank of George has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 19th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2021) and its BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") partnership. Launched in 2016, its Gaming FinTech Division is powering Sightline Payments Play+ Solution (Sightline Payments) for seamless and secure pay and play that is enabling cashless, mobile commerce solutions for gaming, lottery, and sports betting ecosystems – positioning GBank as a financial leader in this new payments world. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. Bank of George has been recognized every year for each of the past five years by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a top 100 U.S. community bank under $3 billion in assets. For more information about Bank of George, please visit its website at https://www.bankofgeorge.com. GBank's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

