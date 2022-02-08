Dana Skiles Elected President of Johnson County Association of REALTORS®

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, is pleased to recognize the election of Dana Skiles as President of the Johnson County Association of REALTORS®.

Skiles is a Broker Associate of JPAR – Real Estate. With over 24 years of experience in real estate she has participated and volunteered throughout her career serving on the Nominating Committee and the Professional Standards Committee. In addition, she is a past TREPAC Trustee. She obtained her broker's license in 2016 and serves as a Broker Support and Mentor for JPAR – Real Estate.

"I am honored to be the new President of the Johnson County of REALTORS® (JCAR). I am thankful to everyone for supporting me. I am very proud to continue the leadership and vision that has been established while driving continuous improvement throughout the association," said Skiles. "I encourage every agent serving homebuyers and sellers throughout Johnson County to get involved with JCAR. The learning, networking and local advocacy opportunities really do make a difference," she added.

Skiles replaces former JCAR President Deanna King. The president of the association holds the position for one year and is elected by members. In addition to her election as president, she was also voted REALTOR of the year by the association.

"I'm thrilled to see Dana take on a leadership role at JCAR," according to Mark Johnson, president, JPAR® - Real Estate. "Her dedication and commitment to excellence in everything she does provide exceptional example for every member of the association," stated Johnson.

