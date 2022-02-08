Accern and LPA Partner to Deliver Enhanced AI-Powered Investment Research for Capital Markets

Accern will combine its no-code AI solutions with LPA consulting expertise to enable institutional investors to make better-informed risk and investment decisions

NEW YORK and FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern , the leading no-code artificial intelligence (AI) platform for financial services, announced today a new strategic partnership with LPA , the software and consulting firm focused on technology for the capital markets. The partnership will drive additional growth for both firms by combining LPA's deep capital markets expertise with Accern's platform, driving the adoption of AI-powered investment research among clients in North America, Europe, and Asia.

LPA provides technical innovations and consulting services for the capital market industry, which optimize processes and ensure regulatory compliance. The partnership strategically aligns the long-term missions of both companies, aligning Accern's approach to AI technology with LPA's capital market and asset management expertise across AI and analytics, ESG, Risk and Compliance, and Distribution Advisory.

"Accern continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to stay at the forefront of investment research insights in the financial services industry," said Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Accern. "Working with a capital markets technology leader like LPA will drive wider AI adoption among financial services firms around the world. This partnership supports the broader approach across our customer base to bring quality AI solutions to our clients in a way that supports our core business."

Massive amounts of data are generated each day, making it increasingly difficult for institutional investors to monitor their positions, evaluate opportunities and make informed investment decisions. Combining Accern's platform and LPA's rapid prototyping factory approach facilitates a competitive advantage and fast delivery. Using Accern, investors can quickly extract valuable information including insights from earnings calls, real-estate reports, news and job listings among other critical pieces of information. Additionally, the platform empowers business users to build AI models without technical expertise.

Tangible use cases of how institutional investors can benefit from the Accern and LPA partnership include:

Issuers Monitoring Dashboards: enables Investors to screen, categorize, mine, and analyze unstructured text data quickly, while regularly monitoring their positions

Saving time for Research Publications: extracts key statements and topics from quarterly results for research commentary

Central Bank Communication: generates insights about interest rate policies

Early Warning Signals: identifies changes in creditworthiness and manages risk

Nowcasting Macroeconomic Indicators: monitors, researches, and analyzes unstructured data in real-time

Regulatory Text Analytics: monitors and tags upcoming regulatory topics and texts for the financial services industry to keep track of potential impact

Daniela Rothley, Consulting partner at LPA adds, "I´m happy to announce our partnership with Accern. Together, we can provide the financial services industry with AI-powered consulting services coupled with an integration platform that accelerates development and scaling of AI across the sector. This will ultimately generate a competitive edge for early adopters of AI and solve critical challenges that they face each day. We're looking forward to working with Accern to combine their innovative state-of-the-art technology with our deep capital markets domain expertise and bring new ideas into reality. With LPA's New York office soon to be opening, we look forward to a positive partnership, not only for LPA and Accern but also our mutual clients."

To learn more about Accern and LPA's joint offering, get in touch via either of these links: English for clients located outside of the DACH Region / German for clients located within the DACH Region.

About Accern:



Accern is a no-code AI platform that enables teams at financial organizations to easily build machine learning models that uncover signals and trends from unstructured data for better risk and investment decisions. With Accern, you can automate processes, find additional value in your data, and inform better business decisions- faster and more accurately than before. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit Accern .

About LPA



LPA is one of the world's leading developers and consultants for technology-based capital market solutions (CapTech) for banks, insurers and fund providers. The core business of the multi-award-winning group is Capmatix, a software framework to automate workflows and documentation for financial instruments, structured products and OTC derivatives.

LPA helps financial services companies in their capital market activities with; digital transformation, lowering the fixed cost base and automating their necessary advisory and regulatory documentation processes, thereby increasing efficiency, competitiveness and maintaining full compliance.

With a main location in Frankfurt plus globally focused staff at twelve other international locations including London, Zürich, Madrid, Tel Aviv, New York, Paris, Luxembourg and Singapore, over 400 technology and capital market experts are employed by LPA supporting a portfolio of international clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.l-p-a.com.

