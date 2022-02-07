Watchdog Promotes Natalie Malawey-Ednie to President, Service Lines

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watchdog Real Estate Project Management, a leading real estate project management and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Natalie Malawey-Ednie, RA, LEED AP, MBA to President, Service Lines.

Watchdog Real Estate Project Management provides real estate consulting services across a variety of market sectors. Founded in 2003, the firm employs a deep bench of qualified, experienced, passionate project managers with diverse backgrounds and skills, including real estate brokerage, architecture, engineering, construction management, and more. For more about Watchdog, visit www.watchdogpm.com. (PRNewswire)

In her new role, Natalie will be responsible for overseeing Watchdog's Project Management practice, while dedicating a concerted effort towards advancing the organization's long-term strategic vision. She will lead the firm's project management staff while providing mentorship to continue to develop Watchdog's internal team. Externally, Natalie will continue to serve as a champion for the firm in the local market and nationwide.

With over two decades of experience in the industry, Natalie has provided project management support and oversight to some of the firm's long-standing clients and has advanced Watchdog's growth into multiple market sectors, while expanding the services Watchdog offers along the way. During her tenure she has developed and fostered client relationships with organizations such as Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, FMC, Nasdaq, Spark Therapeutics, Princeton University, Montgomery County Community College and has implemented projects for clients across the nation.

"Natalie is a true embodiment of Watchdog's culture and mission to our clients," said Stephen Fean, President. "She has consistently put the needs of our clients first at all times and has played an integral role in our growth as an organization. We are proud of her accomplishments and look forward to her success in the future as President, Service Lines."

"I'm thrilled to be part of such a dedicated, passionate, and experienced team and couldn't be prouder of what we have built together thus far," said Malawey-Ednie. "I look forward to growing our organization while furthering our culture in creating a place for our people to succeed while providing exceptional service to our clients."

Natalie is a graduate of Drexel University, where she earned a Bachelor of Architecture. She is a Registered Architect, LEED Accredited Professional from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), Six Sigma Green Belt, and earned her Master's in Business Administration from Temple University. The entire Watchdog team celebrates her success and looks forward to her contributions in the future.

Confirmed Media Contact: Jessica Crosby, Email: jcrosby@watchdogpm.com

