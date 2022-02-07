STARBIRD PLANTS ROOTS IN LOS ANGELES WITH FIRST OF MANY GRAND OPENINGS IN 2022 Super-Premium Fast Food Concept to Debut in South Bay with Exclusive Menu Offerings; Brand Slated to Rapidly Expand in West LA with Seven Additional Locations

LAWNDALE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbird, one of the nation's first super-premium fast food concepts, today announced its entrance into the Southern California market with the opening of its Pop-up kitchen in the South Bay. This location officially marks Starbird's eleventh location in the state and first-ever debut in the greater Los Angeles area. The leading chicken concept that was founded in the Bay Area, is rolling out a limited menu that will be available from 10:30 a.m. until menu items are sold out each day. In anticipation of the brand's rapid expansion across west Los Angeles in 2022, the exclusive menu trial in the South Bay will showcase a sampling of Starbird's fan favorites before the brand's additional Southern California locations open.

Known for its hand-crafted, feel-good crispy chicken, bold flavors and chef-driven innovation, Starbird offers an unrivaled customer experience coupled with an optimized menu and tech-enabled solutions to meet consumers' increasing needs for convenience and accessibility. The brand's chicken is never raised with antibiotics, is individually hand breaded in a secret blend of gluten free flours and spices and is served with any one of Starbird's nine tasty, homemade sauces. South Bay customers will now be able to try star menu items that have become a staple in Northern California, including crispy tenders, hand-chopped salads, wings with a choice of homemade flavors, sandwiches that are served on house baked rolls, and more. As part of South Bay's exclusive menu trial, guests will also be able to try Starbird's Szechuan Hot Sandwich that will be available starting in March for a limited time only. Starbird also offers a suite of virtual brands under the Starbird name, available to order digitally, including Starbird Wings, Starbird Salads, and the brand's new vegetarian plant-based concept, Gardenbird.

"One of our biggest motivators for Starbird is elevating the customer experience through the quality of the food and customer experience," said Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. "Our bold flavors and unique menu options have quite literally swept our current customers off their feet and is part of the reason Starbird has been such a success in Northern California. We believe that the brand's tech-enabled convenience and vast menu of feel good, crispy chicken, plant-based vegetarian alternatives and flavors will also resonate with our new Southern California guests."

Starbird is planning to enter multiple markets across west Los Angeles and the Bay Area within the next 24 months. The brand is slated to open Pop-up kitchens in Koreatown and Santa Monica this spring, with additional streetside locations following throughout the year in Hollywood and Marina del Rey. In early summer, Starbird will debut its first Southern California streetside location in Hermosa Beach.

Guests can try their first Starbird meal for free by entering their email address at starbirdchicken.com/southbay. A code will be given for an exclusive trial to order at starbirdchicken.com. By downloading and signing up for the Starbird app, guests can earn a $5 reward and place their orders for delivery while earning additional rewards points for every order.

Starbird's Pop-up kitchen in the South Bay will offer contactless delivery and pick-up through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners. The new Pop-up kitchen will be open for delivery Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.starbirdchicken.com. Follow Starbird on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

Starbird is fundamentally changing the future of fast food by delivering feel good crispy chicken and a positive, tech-driven customer experience. Founded in 2016 by restaurant innovators at The Culinary Edge (TCE), the restaurant consultancy recognized that chicken consumption was on the rise and set out to reimagine fast food to meet the needs of a new America and their tastebuds. Built upon pillars of culinary innovation, a frictionless service model and operational excellence, Starbird has successfully established a forward-thinking concept, leading the super-premium fast food marketplace and national brand recognition within the $34 Billion US chicken marketplace. See www.starbirdchicken.com for more information.

