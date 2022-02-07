KeifeRx to Present at 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeifeRx, LLC, an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of new treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Hoyt, will present at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The event will span four days, starting from February 14-17 at the New York Marriott Marquis with a hybrid format featuring both virtual and in-person participation.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: February 15, 2022

Time: 9:45 a.m., ET

Location: New York Marriott Marquis, Gotham Room

During Mr. Hoyt's presentation, he will provide an overview of KeifeRx's pipeline of optimized, low dose, orally delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. In addition, the Company's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

About KeifeRx

KeifeRx, LLC, is an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of optimized, low dose, orally delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases. KeifeRx's optimized TKIs are designed to penetrate the brain, induce autophagy, and treat neurodegenerative diseases through the bulk disposal of disease-causing toxic proteins. KeifeRx's clinical pipeline is led by Nilotinib B.E., an optimized, lower dose formulation of nilotinib delivered as an oral capsule, which the Company is advancing in a multicenter Phase 3 clinical trial in early Alzheimer's disease (NILEAD). KeifeRx has rights to cross reference the INDs for the clinical trials of nilotinib conducted at Georgetown University. Georgetown University has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Parkinson's disease and is currently conducting clinical trials in Lewy body dementia (Phase 2) and Huntington's disease (Phase 1b). In addition to Nilotinib, KeifeRx's TKI portfolio includes an optimized oral dose of Bosutinib, which is the subject of a Phase 2 clinical program in Lewy body dementia at Georgetown, and Gutinib, which is currently undergoing optimizing and IND enabling studies at Georgetown involving four separate formulations. Georgetown University owns several issued patents and pending patent applications on the underlying technology that relates to the use of TKIs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with Charbel Moussa, MBBS, Ph.D., as an inventor. KeifeRx has an exclusive option to license the intellectual property from Georgetown University. For more information on KeifeRx, please visit https://www.keiferx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Jason Rando / Lisa Sher

jrando@tiberend.com / lsher@tiberend.com

