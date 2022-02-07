The Fertility Partners welcomes the Ottawa Fertility Centre to its growing network of partner clinics

The fastest growing partnership of Canada's leading fertility clinics further expands its reach in Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Fertility Partners ("TFP"), Canada's leading platform of fertility practices, announced today a partnership with Ottawa Fertility Centre (Ottawa Fertility Centre Inc., "OFC"). With the national capital region-based fertility treatment provider joining its network of partner clinics, TFP expands its presence to 11 IVF clinics and over 20 locations supported by world-renowned Physicians, Research Scientists, Embryologists and Andrologists.

The Fertility Partners aims to support its partner clinics by collaborating on medical/clinical and operational best practices, by investing in new technologies, promoting research and development, and offering synergistic back-office support. The TFP partner model empowers physicians and their teams to focus on what they do best – provide the highest quality medicine and personalized fertility treatment journeys.

"As we continue to expand our market coverage and access to high quality fertility medicine, we are excited to partner with the incredible team at the Ottawa Fertility Centre. OFC has long been recognized as a leader in assisted reproductive technology clinical outcomes," says Dr. Andrew Meikle, TFP Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman. "This acquisition grows our market coverage in Ontario to six locations, supporting the one in six families needing medical care for fertility issues."

Delivering care as the Ottawa Fertility Centre since 1994, the practice today comprises 7 full-time physicians who are leading specialists in reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI). Specialists work collaboratively with an extensive cross-disciplinary team of nurses and assistants, embryologists, andrologists, laboratory technicians, sonographers, patient care and operational staff.

"The Fertility Partners' collaborative approach to supporting its partner clinics will empower our fertility practitioners to deepen our commitment to providing the best possible patient care," says Dr. Doron Schmorgun, Medical Director of Ottawa Fertility Centre. "By joining the TFP network, our Ottawa Fertility Centre team is excited to accelerate our growth and ability to provide patients with the best clinical outcomes and unparalleled experiences."

About The Fertility Partners

The Fertility Partners ("TFP") is a Toronto-based venture that has created a network of fertility clinics across North America. The combined group of companies includes 11 IVF clinics and over 20 locations across 6 Canadian provinces. Further growth will include additional IVF clinic acquisitions, de novo clinics and the development of adjacent services. The company is committed to being the business partner of choice for leading IVF and prenatal care practitioners with the goal of achieving world-class clinical outcomes, operational excellence and exceptional patient experiences. TFP provides partner clinics with back-office support and a collaborative, synergistic medical-scientific, professional and business environment.

For more information, please visit: www.thefertilitypartners.com

About the Ottawa Fertility Centre

The Ottawa Fertility Centre (Ottawa Fertility Centre Inc., "OFC") is an innovative centre in fertility care and assisted reproductive medicine, with the vision to help build families through compassionate care combined with the latest reproductive health care technology. We are the only Ottawa-based fertility centre offering the Ministry Funded Fertility Program. Our physicians have affiliations with the University of Ottawa and Ottawa Hospital, and we have a satellite relationship with Kingston General Hospital. Services are provided in English, French, and Chinese.

For more information, please visit: www.conceive.ca

SOURCE The Fertility Partners