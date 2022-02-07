Credit One Bank Unveils New NASCAR American Express Credit Card with Exclusive Benefits for Racing Fans

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank® and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC ("NASCAR") kicked off the 2022 racing season with the launch of a new credit card designed for the ultimate race fan, the Credit One Bank NASCAR® American Express® Card.

The Credit One Bank and American Express-themed pace car hit the track ahead of the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (PRNewswire)

Credit One Bank and NASCAR, who recently extended their multi-year sponsorship, have designated American Express as the new payment network for the co-branded credit card. Credit One Bank has served as an Official Partner and issuer of co-branded credit cards for NASCAR since 2016 while American Express joined as the Official Credit Card Payment Network of NASCAR starting with the 2022 racing season.

"Helping our customers access more of what they love is a tenet of everything we do," said Mamta Kapoor, Head of American Express and NASCAR Partnership Marketing at Credit One Bank. "NASCAR has some of the most passionate fans in the world. We are proud to continue to give those superfans unique opportunities to earn cash back rewards while gaining access to exclusive experiences with their new Credit One Bank NASCAR American Express Card."

In celebration of the partnership and new card launch, a Credit One Bank and American Express-themed pace car was unveiled on the racetrack during the historic Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum over the weekend.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Credit One Bank with the addition of this new card for NASCAR fans on the American Express Network," said William Stredwick, Senior Vice President, Global Network Services, American Express. "This partnership extends our brand, giving more customers access to the benefits, offers and protections of American Express."

The Credit One Bank NASCAR American Express Card offers fan-focused benefits* including:

Discounts on select NASCAR race experiences: tickets, parking, merchants, and more

Free access to NASCAR Scanner for the 2022 race season (via Desktop or NASCAR mobile)

Opportunities to win tickets to races with VIP treatment

Cash back rewards on everyday spend categories

Card Members can also enjoy a wide range of unique discounts from leading brands through Amex Offers, early access to concert and event tickets from American Express Experiences, and additional benefits offered by American Express partners, including Retail & Return Protection, Travel Accident Insurance, and Extended Warranty Coverage.

"Announcing this new partnership with American Express and a multi-year renewal with long-time partner Credit One Bank continues building on the NASCAR fan experience," said Michelle Byron, Vice President of Partnership Marketing, NASCAR. "We're giving fans unique ways to experience the sport and show their support for brands that celebrate the best racing in the world."

*For more information about the Credit One Bank NASCAR American Express Card as well as terms and conditions, visit CreditOneBank.com/NASCAR.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a full range of credit cards and other financial products and services. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE® and Six Flags®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty's Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com , and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Credit One Bank unveils pace car wrap ahead of the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (PRNewswire)

Credit One Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Credit One Bank) (PRNewswire)

