Arti Modi Wins the Business Excellence Award for FinTech

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Calgary based Fintech Platform founder, Arti Modi has been awarded the Business Excellence Award for 2020 for the founding of some of Canada's top online FinTech Platforms.



"I appreciate the recognition and highly coveted award from AI Global. This means a lot to me as it has been years of hard work to reach the place that I feel our platforms have reached today." Say Arti. "Fintech is an amazing sector, and I am looking forward to taking part in it for years to come"

Arti has been involved in many aspects of the world of Marketing and Technology during the past few years and has excelled in the digital marketing field for the FinTech space within the Auto, Debt and Personal Loans for multiple online platforms. Her efforts lead directly to over 50,000 people applying for a loan every month through various web platforms, which in turn end up at a lender or financer to ensure that applicant gets the service they were looking for. In today's economy, digital customer acquisition is crucial for companies, lenders, and financers to obtain lead flow, and to push the economy forward, the country needs more people like Arti.

AI Global Media is the Awards Administrator. Since 2010 AI Global Media has been committed to creating engaging B2B content that informs readers and allows them to market their business to a global audience. AI has 12 unique brands, each of which serves a specific industry or region. Each brand covers the latest news in its sector and publishes a digital magazine and newsletter which is read by a global audience. The flagship brand, Acquisition International, distributes a monthly digital magazine to a global circulation of over 108,000 businesses, who are treated to a range of features and news pieces on the latest developments in the global corporate market.

Steve Simpson, spokesperson for the Business Excellence Awards says, "We are excited to hand the Business Excellence Award to Arti. Her Excellence in the digital media and marketing field is unrivaled and we absolutely love her style and approach to FinTech. Arti has worked hard over the past few years to help all of the platforms she is part of with growth and innovation, and we at AI Global believe that she has only just begun" says Steve.

About Arti Modi

Born in London, United Kingdom, Arti Moved to Canada in 1998 and attended the University of British Columbia. After graduating from UBC, Arti went on to establish her own Real Estate company in Alberta. Gaining from that experience and past successes, Arti moved onto a variety of other industries, successfully building upon experience in the Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate, FinTech and Technology Industries. Arti is now focused full time in the FinTech space and has helped build the Marketing division of some of Canada's Top Platforms, building relationships with multiple partners in the Marketing Arena within the FinTech Sector Nationwide.

About AI Global

