Accuray to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today its participation in the virtual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which takes place February 15-17, 2022. As part of the conference, the company's management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 3:30 pm EST / 12:30 pm PST.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To request a one-on-one meeting with management or to listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

