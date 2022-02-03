MR. CLEAN CAR WASH OPENS IN OCALA, FL

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Clean Car Wash, a gold standard in car care and services and a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced today it will be opening this week in Ocala with its Express car wash format, located at 3020 S. Pine Avenue. This marks the brand's third new Express format in the state with five more currently under construction and highlights the widespread expansion plans across the southeast with many new locations in the pipeline.

Mr. Clean Car Wash will be offering Unlimited package and a contest will be in place where guests will have a chance to win free car washes for a year*.

"Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country," said Bruce Arnett, Jr., CEO of Carnett's Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

Bruce Arnett Sr., founded Carnett's Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, GA. Building on the core beliefs of "Clean Cars Fast! Delivered with Fantastic Quality and Genuine Hospitality!", they entered a working relationship with a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008. In 2012, Carnett's Management Company purchased the operating company and became the exclusive licensee of the MCCW brand.

"Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we're ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area," said Bruce Arnett, Jr.

About Mr. Clean Car Wash

What began as America's favorite name in household cleaning has grown into its legendary brand to car care – Mr. Clean Car Wash. An officially licensed brand from Procter & Gamble who is well known and one of the world's most respected and successful companies for more than 180 years. A premium-quality car wash experience, we guarantee your satisfaction. MCCW is also designed to recycle and filter the water we use to make the most of our natural resources.

