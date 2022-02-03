LUMENTUM RECEIVES THAILAND PRIME MINISTER'S INDUSTRY AWARD FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today that Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has presented Lumentum with the prestigious 2021 Prime Minister's Industry Award in the Productivity category. The award recognizes Lumentum's outstanding achievements in successfully integrating efficiency and effectiveness into its manufacturing processes and emphasizing continuous improvement at its Thailand facility.

"We are extremely honored by this award and incredibly proud of the diligent and passionate team at Lumentum," said Chris Parsons, Senior Vice President of Asia Operations and Services at Lumentum. "This recognition demonstrates our ingrained culture of continuous improvement and our zero-defect mindset. We leverage Kaizen and innovation to drive efficiency through the product lifecycle, from product concept to the manufacturing processes, and to deliver the highest quality and best-performing products that meet or exceed the needs of our customers."

This recognition marks the second major award for Lumentum's Thailand Navanacorn factory, following being presented with the 2020 Prime Minister award for Outstanding Achievement in Quality Management. The newly developed site made history by being the quickest ever to be recognized with this award and in its first attempt.

Since 1981, the annual Prime Minister's Industry Award honors outstanding enterprises–of any size within any industry–that have proven business achievements and contributions to the benefit of Thailand's society and economy. Award winners are selected based on management capability, business performance, innovation, technology, economic and social impact, and corporate governance.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact Information:

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lumentum