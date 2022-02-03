CHARLES & COLVARD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab grown gemstones, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
"I'm proud to report that our team delivered the highest single quarter revenue in Company history, representing a 13% increase to the year-ago quarter, with $13.8 million in net sales for the quarter, and a 49% gross margin. Additionally, we recorded $24.0 million in revenue for the fiscal year-to-date, achieving a 20% increase over the year-ago period. This is a testament to the hard work of the entire team and our deployment of increased capital towards overall brand awareness to drive top-line growth during our critical holiday season and beyond," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard.
"We achieved a nearly 50% increase in our direct-to-consumer business, charlesandcolvard.com, bolstering our Online Channels segment net sales to be the highest in Company history and underscoring the significance of this channel for the Company's growth," continued Mr. O'Connell.
"We continued to execute against our strategic initiatives, expanding product assortment, increasing our overall site performance in order to increase customer engagement and launching livestream shopping events. These efforts marked our sixth sequential quarter of profitability, delivering $1.5 million in income from operations and $0.04 earnings per diluted share," concluded Mr. O'Connell.
Recent Corporate Highlights
- Launched expanded assortment in lab grown diamond and moissanite, including flexible bangles, tennis necklaces, Zodiac medallions, petite rings and men's rings;
- Partnered with U.S. Soccer to design and create 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cup Champions rings;
- Featured on Steve Harvey's Steve on Watch digital broadcast program;
- Announced grand opening of a wholesale distribution center in Panyu, China;
- Presented at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference; and
- Participated in the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference.
Financial Summary for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022
(Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Quarter Ended December 31, 2020)
- Net sales increased 13%, to $13.8 million for the quarter, compared with $12.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
- In the Online Channels segment, which consists of e-commerce outlets including charlesandcolvard.com, moissaniteoutlet.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship retail and other pure-play, exclusively e-commerce outlets, net sales increased 23% year over year, to $9.3 million, representing 68% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $7.6 million, or 62% of total net sales in the year-ago quarter.
- In the Traditional segment, which consists of wholesale and retail customers, net sales decreased 3% year over year, to $4.4 million, representing 32% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $4.6 million, or 38% of total net sales, in the year-ago quarter.
- Finished jewelry net sales increased 28% to $10.5 million for the quarter, compared to $8.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
- Loose jewel net sales decreased 17% to $3.2 million for the quarter, compared to $3.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
- Operating expenses increased 52% to $5.3 million for the quarter, compared to $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to increased investment in marketing strategies in preparation for the holiday season.
- Income tax expense increased to $283,000 for the quarter, compared to $500 in the year-ago quarter.
- Net income was $1.2 million, or $0.04 earnings per diluted share for the quarter, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.09 earnings per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
- Weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis were 31.3 million for the quarter, compared to 29.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase in our weighted average shares outstanding was driven by an increase in option exercises since the prior period.
Financial Summary for the First Six Months of Fiscal 2022
(Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Six Months Ended December 31, 2020)
- Net sales increased 20% to $24.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $20.1 million in the year-ago period.
- Online Channels segment net sales increased 22% year over year to $14.7 million, representing 61% of total net sales, for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $12.1 million, or 60% of total net sales in the year-ago period.
- Traditional segment net sales totaled $9.3 million, a year over year increase of 16%, representing 39% of total net sales, for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $8.0 million, or 40% of total net sales, in the year-ago period.
- Finished jewelry net sales increased 29% to $16.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $12.6 million in the year-ago period.
- Loose jewel net sales were $7.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 4%, compared to $7.5 million in the year-ago period.
- Operating expenses increased 52% to $9.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $6.3 million in the year-ago period.
- Year-to-date income tax expense for the six months ended December 31,2021 increased to $406,000, compared to $1,000 in the year-ago period.
- Net income decreased 41% to $2.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.
Financial Position
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $21.3 million as of December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $100,000 from $21.4 million as of June 30, 2021, a $4.4 million increase from the year ago quarter and a $2.1 million increase over the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Total inventory increased to $31.8 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $29.2 million as of June 30, 2021. The Company had no debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab grown moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One™ moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.
- Financial Tables Follow -
CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
13,753,135
$
12,146,790
$
24,033,446
$
20,073,083
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
7,033,946
6,167,708
12,050,496
10,363,763
Sales and marketing
4,079,035
2,480,571
6,809,187
4,218,503
General and administrative
1,189,559
977,528
2,773,835
2,185,564
Total costs and expenses
12,302,540
9,625,807
21,633,518
16,677,830
Income from operations
1,450,595
2,520,983
2,399,928
3,395,253
Other income (expense):
Interest income
490
1,126
845
4,586
Interest expense
-
(2,466)
-
(4,905)
Loss on foreign currency exchange
-
(72)
(34)
(603)
Total other income (expense), net
490
(1,412)
811
(922)
Income before income taxes
1,451,085
2,519,571
2,400,739
3,394,331
Income tax expense
(283,473)
(494)
(406,102)
(988)
Net income
$
1,167,612
$
2,519,077
$
1,994,637
$
3,393,343
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.04
$
0.09
$
0.07
$
0.12
Diluted
$
0.04
$
0.09
$
0.06
$
0.12
Weighted average number of shares used
Basic
30,287,677
28,804,265
30,159,543
28,795,424
Diluted
31,315,488
29,262,702
31,237,948
28,980,009
CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,260,765
$
21,302,317
Restricted cash
5,050,000
144,634
Accounts receivable, net
3,647,127
1,662,074
Inventory, net
12,492,151
11,450,141
Note receivable
250,000
250,000
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,781,448
952,065
Total current assets
39,481,491
35,761,231
Long-term assets:
Inventory, net
19,348,160
17,722,579
Property and equipment, net
1,417,380
875,897
Intangible assets, net
233,400
209,658
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,605,817
3,952,146
Deferred income taxes, net
5,945,671
6,350,830
Other assets
49,658
49,658
Total long-term assets
30,600,086
29,160,768
TOTAL ASSETS
$
70,081,577
$
64,921,999
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,870,745
$
2,774,373
Operating lease liabilities
774,024
566,083
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,487,724
2,281,807
Total current liabilities
8,132,493
5,622,263
Long-term liabilities:
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
3,230,281
3,600,842
Accrued income taxes
10,821
9,878
Total long-term liabilities
3,241,102
3,610,720
Total liabilities
11,373,595
9,232,983
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
56,902,098
56,057,109
Additional paid-in capital
25,787,933
25,608,593
Accumulated deficit
(23,982,049)
(25,976,686)
Total shareholders' equity
58,707,982
55,689,016
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
70,081,577
$
64,921,999
CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
1,994,637
$
3,393,343
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
238,210
271,061
Stock-based compensation
478,411
195,293
Provision for uncollectible accounts
52,000
5,514
Provision for sales returns
652,000
662,000
Inventory write-off
232,000
105,000
Provision for accounts receivable discounts
29,250
9,581
Deferred income taxes
405,159
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,718,303)
(3,066,219)
Inventory
(2,899,591)
1,862,843
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
(483,054)
62,095
Accounts payable
2,096,372
(815,659)
Accrued income taxes
943
988
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
43,297
(273,784)
Net cash provided by operating activities
121,331
2,412,056
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(775,705)
(244,688)
Payments for intangible assets
(27,730)
(26,538)
Net cash used in investing activities
(803,435)
(271,226)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Stock option exercises
545,918
114,999
Net cash provided by financing activities
545,918
114,999
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(136,186)
2,255,829
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
21,446,951
14,617,234
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
21,310,765
$
16,873,063
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
-
$
-
Cash paid during the period for taxes
$
-
$
8,961
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:
December 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,260,765
$
21,302,317
Restricted cash
5,050,000
144,634
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
$
21,310,765
$
21,446,951
